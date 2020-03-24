Homeowner on Indy’s south side shoots robber trying to break in, police say

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A robbery suspect is in critical condition after a homeowner shot him when he tried to break into a house on the south side of Indianapolis, according to police.

The incident occurred just before 3 a.m. in the 800 block of Lawrence Avenue which is near East Hanna Avenue and Madison Avenue.

Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department describe the situation as an attempted home robbery gone bad. A man attempted to break into a house, but the homeowner shot the man.

Medics transported the suspect to the hospital in critical condition.

The homeowner says it’s a quiet area, and nothing like this has ever happened in the past 20 years.