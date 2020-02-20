Hometown hero making a difference

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rick Skirvin is the first Community Hero of 2020. He takes the concept of 'community' to a whole new level. When Rick was a child, his parents divorced and he didn't see his Dad much. That's when the community stepped in with lots of love and support. Rick says that was the key to keeping him motivated and on the right track.

Rick said, "There's so many people that did so much for kids like me and I don't think they realize what they did so I'm just trying to give back."

Today Rick is entrenched in the community of Beech Grove because of how the community poured into his life. He serves people unconditionally and sets a brand new standard when it comes to the saying we've all heard before, "It takes a village!"

Fox 59 and Community Health Network are pleased to honor Rick Skirvin with 2020 Community Hero award for February.

If you would like to nominate someone you know as Community Hero, click here.