BARGERSVILLE, Ind. — The man missing from Indianapolis who was found dead by a Bargersville pond has been declared a homicide victim.

The Johnson County Coroner identified the man as 19-year-old Angel Luna from Indianapolis. Indiana State Police Missing Person Bulletin said Luna was reported missing out of Indianapolis on Nov. 22, 2022, the same day as his 19th birthday.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department found Luna after following a ping of his last known location based on cell phone signals. When they arrived in the area, they found Luna with the phone.

Police said that based on the state of the body, it appeared Luna had been laying there for some time. As for how the body could’ve gone unnoticed, Roll said you can’t even see the pond from the road.

”The pond is in an area that’s really well covered, you wouldn’t even know there is a pond there until you see the guardrails,” said Jeremy Roll with the Bargersville Police Dept.

The Johnson County Coroner now says Luna died of multiple gunshot wounds. His death has been ruled a homicide.

Eric Graves contributed to this report