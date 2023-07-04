INDIANAPOLIS — For the 12th time this year, IMPD homicide detectives responded to the scene of a killing in Haughville.

It was at 4 a.m. this morning that police were called to the 700 block of Arnolda Avenue to find a man dead of traumatic injuries.

Investigators know who was in the house and what happened and no arrests have been made.

Only once this year has a Haughville homicide case resulted in an arrest.

This week community leaders called on the mayor’s office and IMPD to provide more services and protection in their neighborhood.

In the west end of Haughville, on a street where an extended family owns several homes and most lawns and houses are neatly kept, Tim Bryar agreed.

”We could probably use more patrols rolling through the neighborhood,” he said as grandchildren played in a swimming pool out back. ”I know for a fact that we have called the mayor’s action hotline more than a dozen times over stuff, tree limbs, people call and call and call and nothing ever happens. We don’t even get calls back.”

The mayor’s office told FOX59/CBS4 it has been in contact with the community leaders who are asking for more services and IMPD has already placed public safety cameras and license plate readers in several locations around Haughville.

McBryar would just like to see his rutted narrow street patched and leveled out.

”Everybody’s complaints are falling on deaf ears,” he said.

Many residents gathered in the streets of Haughville today, preparing for backyard cookouts and holiday celebrations, told FOX59 News that they were afraid to be interviewed, afraid to be seen talking to outsiders, and didn’t want to be known for cooperating with police investigating crime, even as they acknowledge the solution to Haughville’s issues likely reside with the neighbors themselves.

Belmont Beach on the banks of the White River is an area being reclaimed by Haughville residents who hope to restore it to the recreational oasis African Americans enjoyed decades ago.

”We are developing this area in connection with the community so that it doesn’t happen if the community is not involved, anything else is shortsighted and it doesn’t include everybody else that needs to be included,” said Ebony Chappel of the Friends of Belmont Beach. ” It’s up to us to tell our narrative and tell the real story about what our communities actually are. When people want to promote things that are violent or want to hone in on that as a way to punish the community, it really comes from a place of anti-blackness and doesn’t get us any further to where we want to go when it comes to developing our community and making it the best that it can be.”

While some curb and sidewalk improvements have been made along the two thousand block of West Michigan Street, McBryar hopes the upgrades extend past Tibbs Avenue to his neighborhood where he jokes there might soon be some houses for sale.

”If Fountain Square can turn it around, so can Haughville.”