Homicide investigation underway after body discovered on Indy’s near northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a dead man was discovered on Indy’s near northwest side.

The IMPD said that officers responded to the 3700 block of West 86th Street around 10:45 Friday morning on a report of an unresponsive person. When they arrived, they found a man with undisclosed trauma to the body. When Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services arrived, they pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives arrived and began investigating while the Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency responded to assist in identifying and collecting potential forensic evidence.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Chuck Benner at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Charles.Benner@indy.gov. Alternatively, they can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS) to remain anonymous.