Homicide investigation underway after body found near White River

INDIANAPOLIS — A homicide investigation is underway after IMPD had found the body of an adult male near White River with undisclosed trauma Sunday morning. The victim was pronounced dead on scene.

Homicide detectives have began investigating the incident. The name of the victim will be released once proper next-of-kin notificaiton has been made. There is no other information at this time regarding exact manner and cause of death.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Detective Andrew McKalips at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail the detective at andrew.mckalips@indy.gov.

Alternatively, they can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS) to remain anonymous. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000 if the information leads to a felony arrest. Only tips submitted directly and anonymously to Crime Stoppers are eligible for these cash rewards.