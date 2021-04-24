Homicide investigation underway after crash ends with woman’s death

INDIANAPOLIS — A homicide investigation is underway after a car accident sent a woman to a hospital on Saturday afternoon where she later died from her injuries.

Police say after further inspection of the women’s injuries following the crash, it was revealed she was suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the crash occurred just before 4 p.m. in the 2700 block of Baltimore Avenue.

She was originally transported in critical condition, but later succumbed to her wounds despite the best efforts of medical professionals.

IMPD homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).

Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to www.CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.