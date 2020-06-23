Homicide investigation underway after man found dead inside home on Indy’s near south side

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead inside a home on Indy’s near south side Monday afternoon.

Officers with the department responded to the 2400 block of South Meridian Street shortly before 4 p.m. Monday on a call of a person down and possibly dead inside the home. When officers arrived, they found a man that was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office ruled the case as a homicide Tuesday. Anyone with information is asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477.