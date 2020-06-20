Homicide investigation underway after pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a person was struck and killed by a vehicle Saturday morning.

The department said the incident happened in the 5200 block of East 36th Street. When officers arrived, they found a victim that sustained apparent trauma. The victim was transported to the hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

Detectives at the scene learned there was some sort of altercation before a suspect hit the victim with a vehicle. Detectives are treating the case as a homicide.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the IMPD homicide office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.