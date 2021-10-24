Homicide investigation underway for 14-year-old on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — On October 11, two juveniles were transported to area hospitals with gunshot wounds, one in critical and one in stable condition. According to IMPD, they were shot in an apartment on the 1800 block of Wellington Avenue.

The 14-year-old boy, who was critical, succumbed to his wounds on October 24.

Homicide detectives are investigating what led to this incident. They have identified everyone involved.

The Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency responded to assist in identifying and collecting forensic evidence. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will assist in determining the exact manner and cause of death. The name of the boy will be released once a proper next-of-kin notification has been made.

The Marion County Prosecutors Office will review the case and make a charging decision.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Michael McWhorter at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Michael.McWhorter@indy.gov.

Alternatively, they can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS) to remain anonymous. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000 if the information leads to a felony arrest.