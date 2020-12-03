Homicide investigation underway in Anderson after man found dead in car

ANDERSON, Ind.–– A homicide investigation is underway Thursday in Madison County, according to police.

The Anderson Police Department (APD) said they are conducting an investigation into the death of 27-year-old Anderson man.

According to APD, officers were sent to the 2300 block of Locust Street to investigate a report of a deceased man inside a vehicle around 7:30 a.m. Thursday morning.    

Officers found the man dead, slumped over inside the vehicle with a gunshot wound. 

APD said conditions surrounding the man’s death have lead police to investigate the case as a homicide.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Anderson Police Department at 765-648-6775 or Crime Stoppers at 765-649-8310.    

