Homicide investigators respond to body found in Eagle Creek Park

INDIANAPOLIS — A death investigation is underway in Eagle Creek Park after a body was discovered off of 56th Street.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the 8300 block of W. 56th Street at around 3:40 p.m. to investigate the death.

Homicide investigators have been called to the scene and police state the death does not appear natural.

At this time, no further information has been released as the investigation is active and ongoing.

This article will be updated once more information has been gathered.