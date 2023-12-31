INDIANAPOLIS — As of late on the last night of the year, Indianapolis’ 2023 homicide total showed a 7% decrease from the year before.

IMPD detectives determined homicide was involved in 216 killings this past year, down from 226 homicides in 2022.

The clearance rate of those detectives stands at approximately 45%, indicating almost half of the cases they investigated this year resulted in either an arrest or in the filing of charges.

Ten times IMPD officers fired bullets that took lives in officer-involved shootings.

Other agencies throughout Marion County accounted for 15 homicide investigations.

All year long, FOX59 and CBS4 have given you the names and shown you the faces of people who died as the result of violence in Marion County.

Some were young children, who were almost unknown.

Others had familiar names, such as Mike Chappel, also known as “Mike Treez,” known throughout Indy as a community leader and DJ.

”My dad was a lot of things to a lot of people,” said Ebony Chappel. ”He meant a lot to the community and is somebody who will never be forgotten.”

As Chappel neared the home of a relative in the 1000 block of West 37th Street early on the morning of Sept. 3, IMPD homicide detectives said a gunman emerged from the shadows between houses and opened fire, fatally wounding Mike Treez and another person while injuring a third.

The killings remain unsolved.

”These bullets don’t necessarily have names attached to them,” said Ebony, “and when people are out here deciding that that is the way they want to solve their problems, they’re not taking into account the deep impact that has on everybody.”

As the result of boosted city spending and community engagement, programs and organizations have sprung up across Indianapolis to support the families and friends of homicide victims.

”Sometimes, when people lose loved ones this way, there’s all the attention in the beginning, and then as the days go on, its almost like that level of support is forgotten about,” said Ebony. “People forget that, even after the funeral has happened, even after the ceremonial parts have occurred, you still have to live the rest of your life and get up every day and not have this person be a part of it.”

Chappel’s Free People Party and other like-minded groups held a celebration of life for their lost loved ones at an east side pub Sunday night to ring in a new year of hope and leave the heartbreak of 2023 behind.

”Gun violence doesn’t have the last say,” Ebony said. ”Joy screws up murder’s plans for us. Murder and homicide and all that would like to keep us in a box so that we can’t progress as a people, so that we can’t move forward, but even in the midst of that, I remember that my father was a very joyful person and that gives me hope to keep going.”

A portion of the New Years Eve party proceeds went to funding victims’ support programs.

Anyone with information on any of the more than 150 unresolved homicide cases of 2023 is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.

Such a tip could be worth a $1,000 reward and a clear conscience for 2024.