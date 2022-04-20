INDIANAPOLIS — A person wounded in a January incident on Indy’s northeast side in January has been pronounced a homicide victim.

On January 10, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to Methodist Hospital on a report of a person that was assaulted. When they arrived, they found 68-year-old Aron Thompson, who was admitted into the hospital.

An investigation into the assault revealed it actually happened on January 8 in the 10100 block of Pineneedle Court. This is the same location where, nearly six months prior, 65-year-old Michael McDowell was killed in a shooting.

About a month after being admitted into the hospital, Thompson was pronounced dead by hospital staff. It wouldn’t be until April 15 when the Marion County Coroner ruled the death a homicide.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.