Honoring a Hoosier hero: Procession for Corporal Humberto Sanchez happening today

LOGANSPORT, Ind. — A military procession will return the body of a Marine who was among 13 service members killed in a bombing during the U.S.-run evacuation at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport to his northern Indiana hometown.

Sunday’s procession will mark the beginning of memorial services for Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez, 22, of Logansport.

Sanchez’s body is scheduled to arrive Sunday morning at Grissom Air Reserve Base near Peru. The procession will then head to Logansport, where it will briefly stop under a large garrison flag in the city’s downtown area, according to Indiana State Police.

The Cass County One Warrior Foundation is coordinating the procession. They’re telling the public no crowds will be allowed at Grissom, and the family is asking people not to line up at the funeral home.

The procession will leave at 10:45 a.m. The procession route is as follows:

– North on Foreman from the base

– West or left on SR 218 to US 35

– North or right on US 35 to East Main Street.

– Right on East Main Street

-Continuing west on East Main Street to Burlington Avenue

– Turning north or right on Burlington, (Burlington turns into 3rd Street)

– Continuing north to East Market Street

– Turning east or right on East Market, continue east on Market Street to 18th Street

– Turning north or left on 18th Street, staying on 18th Street for two blocks

– Turning west or left onto Broadway for 1 ½ blocks and arriving at Gundrum Funeral Home on 1603 East Broadway

There will be a garrison flag positioned at Market and 8th Streets in Logansport. The procession will stop there for approximately 30 seconds.

Suggested viewing areas are Foreman near Grissom Air Reserve Base, along State Road 218 and U.S. 35 in Walton, and along the entire route in Logansport.

A public visitation is scheduled for Monday at LifeGate Church in Logansport. The funeral is set for 11 a.m. Tuesday the church. Burial will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery.