Hoosier couple finds stardom in guitar straps

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- You may have seen their work on the shoulders of some of music's biggest stars, but had no idea it came from a Hoosier. Terry and Dena Misner make high-end guitar straps for the likes of Jimmy Buffet and Keith Urban.

“You meet a lot of interesting people with a lot of interesting guitars,” joked Terry Misner.

Their list of celebrity clients is constantly growing. The pair started making camera straps in the '80s before turning to guitars in the late '90s.

“We said let’s bring the straps back,” explained Misner, “We have the internet.”

Their straps can get exotic at times, with Terry using leathers ranging from elephant skin to stingray. The unique straps can be personal to each artist, while also being a part of the Misner's journey to stardom.

“It’s like telling your life story in two minutes,” said Misner describing how they got to work with so many stars, “There are so many circumstances and things happen”

They would like to grow their business but are also content just the way they are.