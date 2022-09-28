INDIANAPOLIS — Members of the Indiana National Guard will deploy to Florida to assist in the relief effort that will follow Hurricane Ian, which made landfall Wednesday as a Category 4 storm.

A team with the with the 38th Infantry Division’s aviation brigade will leave Thursday morning from the Shelbyville National Guard Armory to head south.

The Indiana National Guard is sending more than a dozen soldiers, three flight crews and mechanics, along with two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters, to assist military and civilian agencies in logistics and reconnaissance missions.

Indiana Task Force 1 has also been activated to assist in hurricane relief. A team of 45 personnel and six support members headed to Alabama Tuesday for staging.