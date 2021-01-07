Hoosier political leaders weigh in on protests on US Capitol

INDIANAPOLIS — Like all of us, Hoosier political leaders watched in horror as protesters forced their way inside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday afternoon. We spoke with people on both sides of the aisle who strongly condemn those actions.

Indiana Democratic Party Chair John Zody served as former US Representative Baron Hill’s chief of staff. He explained how the security structure is generally laid out on the capitol’s campus.

“It’s become even more strict since I worked there but each entrance to the Capitol complex, there are three House office buildings and three Senate office buildings, and underground there are tunnels that lead from those buildings into the capitol,” Zody explained.

“Then every entrance has their security guards and magnetometers, even the tunnels that go from the House offices and Senate offices into the capitol. Once you cross that perimeter in the Capitol, even though you are underground, there are security checks.”

Zody said it is really important that law enforcement look at what happened on Wednesday.

“The fact that those that came to storm the capitol broke windows, they broke into the chamber,” Zody said. “That was probably one of the most disturbing things I saw was armed security officers behind a barricade of the main door of the house chamber where the president comes in to do the State of the Union. That’s the door he walks through. They were holding it at point-blank range, their guns up to the door, and that, I’m not sure how that happened, I won’t make judgments or assessments on the Capitol Police and their plan, but I do know the layout is very secure.”

Zody called Wednesday “a terrible stain on the history of our country.”

“Basically an armed insurrection by people that came to Washington DC at the behest of Donald Trump and Mike Pence and all of the members of Congress that were objecting to this,” Zody said.

“They came at their provocation and now we are seeing they’ve stormed the people’s house and they’ve injured people. I’ve heard one person’s been shot and others taken to the hospital. It’s terrible and I think it will go down as one of the worst days in American Politics.”

On the Republican side, Tony Samuel, a Hoosier political leader for President Trump’s campaigns in 2016 and 2020, is skeptical of the people who incited violence and force on the capitol Wednesday.

“I will also say that looking now at the video of the scene, from everything from climbing the walls to going through the doors and windows, this is really interesting but you can tell that these are not your typical Trump supporters,” Samuel said.

He urged federal authorities to investigate. The FBI Washington Field recently put out an alert they are seeking info that will help them identify anyone who was inciting violence Wednesday.

“Every mob has instigators and I’m thinking they might find this out,” Samuel said. “The FBI should be investigating all of that.”