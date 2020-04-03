Hoosier SNAP recipients to receive maximum benefits during coronavirus pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – More than 152,000 Indiana households will receive additional SNAP benefits beginning next week.

The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration said the additional funds from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program are intended to provide support for Hoosiers during the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s part of the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which gives states the option to provide households with the maximum SNAP allotment. Households that are not currently receiving the maximum benefit will start getting it. Households already receiving the maximum allotment will not receive additional benefits.

The FSSA said all new SNAP applications authorized in April will receive the maximum allotment.

Here’s the breakdown:

Number in SNAP household Maximum benefit 1 $194 2 $355 3 $509 4 $646 5 $768 6 $921 7 $1,018 8 $1,164 Each additional person Add $146

Indiana’s SNAP recipients receive their benefits via electric benefit transfer (EBT) according to a schedule based on the first letter of their last name. Distributions begin on the 5th of each month and conclude on the 23rd.

In February, 559,600 Hoosiers from approximately 253,658 households across Indiana received SNAP benefits.