Hoosiers can celebrate Irish heritage despite event cancellations

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- All it takes is ten pounds of dye to send a mass of green color stretching out like fingers across the Central Canal.

On the eve of St. Patrick's Day each year, dozens of clover clad spectators gather on the banks near west St. Clair street waiting for the fountain spout to change before their eyes.

The greening of the canal is a tradition that began in the Circle City 29 years ago.

This year the canal waters flow unchanged.

Attempts to prevent the spread of coronavirus halted all St. Patrick's Day plans, including the city parade. It was the first cancellation in its 40-year history.

Whether it's in a crowd or in isolation, the city can still celebrate its Irish heritage.

Whether the canal is green or deep blue, Kevin Murray says it's important to remember how it got here.

"A lot of Irish labor was imported to dig those canals," he explains.

Murray's family moved from Ireland to the Indianapolis generations ago. He's even authored books sharing their journey, and the history of Irish Hoosiers.

"It's a beautiful site," he says describing the canal's transformation.

He recalls when the tradition began.

"The canal was out of people's mind. It was not something people thought of."

That may not be the case now. He hopes those who gather on the banks near west St. Clair will think of those who worked below the surface they now see.

Now a scenic walk way in the shadow of city buildings, the canal was once critical to transportation. They saw a boom in the early 19th century, followed by railroads.

"A lot of development of Central Indiana was largely related to the canals and railroads," Murray explains. "I think that's why they first came."

Murray's great-great-grandfather was the first to make the trip, but was killed fighting in the Civil War. He left behind a son in Ireland named John.

Many years later, John Murray and his wife Kate crossed the sea.

"When I go back to Ireland, I often think how difficult it must have been for my ancestors to leave a place that I still love."

After several decades of population growth, Irish immigrants found not only a home in Indianapolis, but also community.

"We date our first celebration here in the Irish community to 1870."

Nearly 40 years ago, Murray believed the celebration should return on a city wide level.

He helped start the city's parade. While it celebrates the past, Murray says the Irish community is looking toward the future. He sees the change when he looks at the faces of parade goers. He sees diversity.

"It's the one day that I think symbolizes what America is really about. Diversity is our strength."

Irish history is rich in Indy, and since 1981 Murray says Hoosiers everywhere get to be a part.

"The beauty of that parade is that everybody on St. Patrick's Day is Irish."