Hoosiers encouraged to join Walk to End Alzheimer’s

INDIANAPOLIS — The Alzheimer’s Association is moving forward with plans to host this year’s Indianapolis Walk to End Alzheimer’s” on Oct. 2. Like a normal year, people will have the option to participate in person at Indiana-Purdue University’s downtown campus or from the comfort of their own homes.

Natalie Sutton, the executive director of the Greater Indiana Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, explains how people can register for the event and where the funds raised from the race will go.

For more information about the race, click here.

There is also a help line available to families impacted by Alzheimer’s.