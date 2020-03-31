Hoosiers help woman celebrate 100th birthday with parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The coronavirus is preventing a lot of people from celebrating big life events, including milestones birthdays.

But one Hoosier family decided they weren’t going to let their grandmother’s 100th birthday go unrecognized.

Those who know Julia Dawson call her smart, funny, and someone who always gives back to others. So when her birthday party was canceled, her friends and family decided to go above and beyond to make sure she felt special. They organized a birthday parade for her at Greenbriar Village.