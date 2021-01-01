Hoosiers make adjustments to celebrate NYE safely

Fireworks for the July 4th celebration at the Gateway Arch during Fair St. Louis

INDIANAPOLIS — Increasing COVID-19 cases forced local businesses to come up with yet another way to creatively conquer 2020’s challenges. Restaurants, bars and nightclubs were required to close at midnight per the Marion County Public Health Department’s guidelines.

But small business owners like Neal Warner found a way to still accommodate customers at the Strange Bird in Irvington. The Tiki Bar sold tickets for specific times which gave customers 75 minutes to enjoy the storage pods his team turned into special seating areas, complete with heaters.

“They’re very nice and inside of each we have a table, and we have some curtains to block the wind that we can pull down,” Warner explained. “A little piece of plexiglass so it can divide our service staff from the guests.”

Restaurant and bar owners were not the only people who made changes to their plans for the holiday. We met people around Monument Circle who adjusted too.

Corey and Christina Williams drove down to Indy from Michigan.

“Looks like we’re going to be checking out the bars over there on the strip,” Williams said. “We’ll probably get a hotel and hang out and watch the ball drop.”

Tyle and Michelle Milligan also admired the illuminated Soldiers & Sailors Monument. They just finished eating dinner and taking a carriage ride.

“The virus can’t keep you down,” Tyle said as he and his wife remained masked up. “You gotta keep on going, ya gotta keep on chewing.”

For those who are planning to gather for New Year’s Day, the Marion County Public Health Department offered these tips for people hosting the gatherings:

Talk with guests ahead of time to set expectations for celebrating together.

Limit the number of guests.

Keep celebrations outdoors, if possible.

If indoors, open windows and doors. Use a window fan to blow air out, which will pull fresh air in through the open windows.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and items between use.

Have guests bring their own food, drinks, plates, cups, and utensils.

Have extra unused masks available for your guests and encourage everyone to wear them inside and outside.

Keep background music volume low so guests don’t need to shout.