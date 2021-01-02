Hoosiers’ mental health struggles continue despite flip of the calendar

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers continue battling mental health struggles either brought on or exacerbated by the ongoing pandemic. IU Health reports those served by the Behavioral Health Hub tripled in November 2020 over November 2019.

Likely every American exhaled when the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Day. Unfortunately, mental health issues felt by an overwhelming number of people did not leave with 2020.

“The season’s getting darker,” Dr. Anne Gilbert, psychiatrist and Medical Director of Virtual Behavioral Health Team at IU Health, said. “We know we have a lot of seasonal affective disorder also. So, all those things combining with not being able to be around friends and family has really taken its toll on people.”

Gilbert said IU Health’s Behavioral Health Hub had around three times the volume in November 2020 as they did in November 2019. She points to the Be Well Indiana website as a free online tool helping Hoosiers.

“If you think you’re anxious or depressed, you can take a self-test and it can sort of grade it for you,” Gilbert said.

Just this week, Dr. Jennifer Sullivan, the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration’s Secretary, said 25,000 Hoosiers already took a screening test on the Be Well website since April. More than half were under 25 years old.

“For more than three-quarters of those taking the self-assessments, there was confirmation of a mental health diagnosis,” Sullivan said.

You can find many free mental health resources by visiting bewellindiana.com.