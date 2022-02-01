Hoosiers prep for first expected big snow storm in almost a year

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers, winter is here. For the first time in nearly a year, central Indiana is expected to be blanketed with heavy snowfall. Local hardware stores are already seeing people scurry for supplies.

“Rush hour when people are getting off work would be the hardest, so around 4 p.m. or 5 p.m.,” said Lindy Miller, floor manager at Sullivan’s Hardware. “We would be pretty heavy duty by then.”

Sullivan’s Hardware is getting the bulk of their winter supplies in on Tuesday. They expect another rush around 8 Tuesday morning. In recent months, Sullivan’s has dealt with shipping issues, but thankfully their winter order has had no delays.

“We have a bunch of stuff coming in tomorrow on our truck,” detailed Miller. “Over 200 shaker containers of salt, and we have sleds and shovels both coming.”

Right now they are mostly seeing salt fly off of the shelves, however much of that salt may have to be applied after the storm starts. Rain is expected to come before the snow, which is stopping the Indy Department of Public Works (DPW) road crews from pre-treating. DPW has 12,000 tons of salt at its disposal, with a couple thousand tons being delivered in the coming days.

“So we can’t actually get out onto the roads until after all that rain stops,” explained Hannah Scott-Carter, spokesperson for DPW. “It’s pointless to lay material while it’s raining because it’s just going to wash away. So on Wednesday, it’s going to be pretty slick. Probably some dangerous conditions. So we want to warn people about that ahead of time.”

If you need some last minute items, it may be best to get to a store before the weather hits, and the after work rush takes the supplies you need.