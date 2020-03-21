Hoosiers still trying to get tested as ISDH ramps up testing effort

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind- As the state increases its testing capacity, the numbers of positive cases for COVID 19 continue to grow. But even with the increase some Hoosiers trying to get tested aren’t able to, and they worry they’re putting others at risk.

“I'm just still very confused,” said Marion County mother Amanda Osborne. "I'm trying to get this test so everybody knows, but with it being so hard to get the test I don't really know what to do.”

Osborne says for over a week she’s had symptoms like a fever and a cough. She says she called the State Department of Health and was told to get a test from her doctor, but her doctor directed her to the hospital. The hospital then said they needed to hear from the State Department of Health.

ISDH says they do have to authorize tests done through the State, and they prioritize people seriously ill with respiratory illnesses. While Amanda might not fit in that category, she worries for everyone she’s had contact with.

“I have a 9-month-old baby as well who’s experiencing the same thing, I can't keep his nose clean," Osborne said. "All these people are being exposed around us, and without the positive of knowing, that's just spreading it farther. And I know that’s what we’re trying to prevent, so I just don't understand.”

ISDH says they’ve told doctors they can use their best judgment to order testing for patients through private labs, as the state continues to look for more options.

"We’re continuing to explore other options for testing in the State," said ISDH Commissioner Dr. Kris Box. "There is one of our larger health institutions that is starting to test, we saw Lab Corp that is here, Quest will hopefully get online in the Midwest here soon so that we can get some testing done that way."

Since getting sick, Amanda has quarantined herself at home. But she works as a baby sitter and has had contact with family, not knowing if they’ve been exposed is the worst part of it all.

"Nobody wants to be the cause of their grandparent's death or the cause of someone else's grandparent's death. Nobody wants to be held accountable for that or have that weighing on their chest,” Osborne said.