Hoosiers stocking up on groceries and supplies before winter storm

INDIANAPOLIS – Central Indiana grocery stores were very busy Tuesday as Hoosiers stocked up on supplies before the arrival of a major winter storm.

Managers at the downtown Needlers Market said they started seeing an uptick in shoppers Monday night. The increased business continued into Tuesday afternoon.

Officials at Kroger said store managers were reviewing and updating their plans to keep store shelves stocked as shoppers began rushing to get basic food items and supplies.

“Whole Foods was super busy, then I was up in Broad Ripple and the Fresh Market there was also busy too,” said Ashley McGovern. “I thought today would not be as busy, but it actually is a lot busier than I thought.”

Downtown shoppers were gathering up essentials as well as non-essentials.

“Milk, bread, cold cuts,” said Indianapolis resident Ann Pickard.

“English muffins, milk, I think I got some eggs in there, bread,” said Kecia Nalls. “Everything that we’ll need in case we’re snowed in for a few days.”

“We definitely wanted to get wine,” laughed Ryan McCarty. “If we’re going to be snowed in for a couple days.”

Before a major storm like the one predicted for central Indiana this week, public safety officials recommend having three days worth of food and water in your home. Johnson County Emergency Management Agency Director Stephanie Sichting said you should focus on foods that you don’t need electricity to prepare in case you lose power to your home.

“And stuff that you don’t have to get in and out of the refrigerator a lot,” Sichting said.

And stocking up goes beyond basic food items.

“Medicine, you need to make sure you have enough medicine to last you,” Sichting said. “I know a lot of people do mail, and the mail will probably be delayed.”

In case your home loses power, it’s a good idea to have good flashlights with plenty of extra batteries. Make sure your phone is fully charged and keep plenty of blankets, coats, hats and gloves handy.

Sichting recommends having a battery-powered or hand-crank operated weather radio. And if you have a generator, make sure you have plenty of gasoline to keep it running.

“It’s not going to be a short period where the snow’s going to get in, they can clean the roads real quick and you can get out,” Sichting said. “They’re not talking like that, they’re talking at least a couple of days.”

The Red Cross has a comprehensive list of tips to keep in mind before the arrival of a winter storm. You can find those here.