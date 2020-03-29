Hoosiers work together to make free masks for health care workers and first responders

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A group of people in Irvington are doing their part to help during the coronavirus crisis.

The “Irvington Mask Makers” are volunteers with a specific goal in mind and that’s to make enough masks for those who need them.

They’re following the CDC guidelines and sewing the masks with two layers of protection. They aren’t asking for anything in return.

They’re just asking anyone who can sew to help if they can or donate supplies.

“The heroes are the people wearing our masks on the front lines. We are just the behind the scenes suppliers. Also, these masks are for the individuals especially the elderly people who don’t want to go to the grocery store without a mask, people that have asthma, people that have small children. They don’t want to take them out without a mask,” Volunteer Tina Lawler said.

They have a Facebook group where you can post if you have a need for masks or if you want to make them.

The Facebook group is called “Irvington Mask Makers”. If you’re interested in helping them out, donating supplies, or need a mask, click here to join the group.