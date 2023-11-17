HOPE, Ind. — An Indiana man is facing 230 days in the Bartholomew County Jail after pleading guilty to a reckless homicide charge.

Joseph Kidwell of Fowler, Indiana, was sentenced to two years at the Indiana Department of Corrections following his guilty plea. His sentence, however, was reduced because he took a plea deal.

Joseph Kidwell

Previous reporting indicates Kidwell, who was 18 years old at the time of the crime, shot and killed his friend, Jesse Bragg, on Nov. 26, 2022. Law enforcement found Bragg with a gunshot wound to the chest in a residence in the 300 block of Elm Street in Hope.

Reckless homicide is a Level 5 Felony in Indiana. The maximum penalty for a Level 5 Felony in the Hoosier State is a six-year prison sentence and a fine of up to $10,000.

Kidwell was officially sentenced on Friday. He pleaded guilty to the reckless homicide charge in October.