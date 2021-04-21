Hops & Coaster Drops: Indiana Beach announces craft beer festival to debut in September

MONTICELLO, Ind. — Have some beer at the Beach! Indiana Beach Boardwalk Resort on Lake Shafer is set to host the inaugural Hops & Coaster Drops Craft Beer, Wine & Spirits Festival in September.

The event is presented in partnership with Indiana On Tap. Organizers call it the “first known craft beer, wine and spirits festival of its kind to take place in a major amusement park.”

The festival will be held on Saturday, September 11 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. It will immediately be followed by an afterparty taking place until 11 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now and cost $50 if bought before July 12. The tickets will grant you access to Indiana Beach and its rides and games, as well as unlimited samples from dozens of breweries, distilleries and wineries.

Ticket information

Early Bird General Admission (Available until July 11th) GA – $50

Advance Sale General Admission (Available from July 11th – Sept. 10th) GA – $65

Gate Sales (Available Day of Event if Tickets Are Still Available) GA – $75

Tickets can be bought here.

Confirmed breweries/wineries/distilleries

The following breweries, wineries and distilleries have all confirmed to take part (so far):

1205 Distillery – Indianapolis

Backstep Brewing – Crawfordsville

Bare Hands Brewing – Granger

Brew All Day – Indianapolis

Cardinal Spirits – Bloomington

The Chesterton Brewery – Chesterton

Crasian Brewing – Brookston

Crooked Ewe Brewing – South Bend

Crown Brewing – Crown Point

Daniel’s Vineyard – McCordsville

The Devil’s Trumpet Brewing – Merrillville

Ellison Brewing – Indianapolis

Elm Street Brewing – Muncie

Fenwick Farms Brewing – Rensselaer

Field Brewing – Westfield

Fruitshine Wine – Monticello

Great Crescent Brewery – Aurora

Half Moon Brewery – Kokomo

Herrmann Brewthers – Indianapolis

Hog Molly Brewing – Columbus

HopLore Brewing – Leesburg

Huckleberry Hill Winery – Bloomfield

Klooz Brewz – Lebanon

Kopacetic Beer Factory – Monticello

Mad Paddle Brewstillery – Madison

Malt Brothers Brewing – St. John

New Madison Brewing – Madison

Primeval Brewing – Noblesville

Ruhe 152 Brewing – Nappanee

Summit City Brewerks – Fort Wayne

Sun King Brewing – Indianapolis

The Tap Brewing – Bloomington

Tarnished Holly Brewing – Noblesville

Teays River Brewing – Lafayette

Terre Haute Brewing – Terre Haute

Thieme & Wagner Brewing – Lafayette

Trubble Brewing – Fort Wayne

Vodka Squeeze – Indianapolis

Wabash Brewing – Indianapolis

West Fork Whiskey – Indianapolis

Whyte Horse Winery – Monticello

Wildrose Brewing – Griffith

Windmill Brewing – Dyer

The park will be closed to the public during the event. There will be live music and food available for purchase.