STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. — Hot weather and warm water is believed to be behind the death of 500 fish.

On Monday, the DNR provided an update in an investigation into a fish kill that happened in Steuben County recently. On August 4, biologists visited Clear Lake after residents complained of numerous dead fish.

While investigating, the DNR said they found around 500 dead fish including rock bass, bluegill, redear sunfish, pumpkinseed, warmouth, crappie, bullheads, and bass. They were found between the North and Big basins.

The DNR said biologists believe the fish kill was likely caused by natural events. Hot weather, warm water and days with no wind can lead to low levels of dissolved oxygen in the water. Without this, fish are unable to breathe and can die rapidly and in large numbers.

There is a very low threat to public health at this time, though biologists will continue to monitor the lake in case the situation changes. The DNR recommends common sense when recreating in natural waterways, especially during periods of hot weather.