House fire kills Plainfield man and dog; civilian tried to rescue man before crews arrived

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — A Plainfield man is dead after an early morning house fire in Hendricks County.

Neighbors called in the fire on Red Bud Court around 1:35 a.m. Friday. Hendrick County firefighters say someone tried to enter the house before crews arrived, but there were too many flames.

Firefighters confirmed a man living in the home by himself was found deceased, as well as his dog.

At this early point in the investigation, investigators do not believe foul play.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.