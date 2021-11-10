House fire on Indy’s southwest side destroys 2 homes leaving family of 3 with almost nothing

INDIANAPOLIS — A fire Monday morning destroyed two homes on Indy’s southwest side. It also displaced a family of three. Thankfully, a stranger was able to wake up that family, so they could escape.

“We heard banging on the front door, banging like loud, like someone was trying to kick in the door,” said Ronald Wilson, whose home is now destroyed. “My wife told him, ‘Thank you.’ I wish I could have met him.”

It happened on South Reisner Street. The fire started in the home next to the Wilsons. It was around 5 a.m. when that stranger woke them up.

“I looked up I heard a loud boom like something exploded in the kitchen. I looked back and big old flames were coming out of the window into our kitchen,” described Wilson.

The fire from his neighbor’s home had carried over to his house. Smoke and flames quickly took over his home as he whisked his wife and daughter to safety.

“I made a promise to protect them, and I will do that if it costs my life, anything,” said Wilson while fighting through tears.

The Wilson family first thought they had renters’ insurance, only to realize they did not. The fire destroyed their home and damaged most of their belongings.

“We have nothing,” said Wilson, continuing to cry. “We were out, and our car motor seized up a week ago. Three days ago one of my friends died, and then this happened.”

Wilson spoke with arson investigators yesterday. IFD can confirm they are still looking into what caused the fire, however they have yet to determine if it was unintentional.