INDIANAPOLIS – If high prices and inflation have you relying more on credit cards these days, you’re not alone.

According to a report by the Federal Reserve Bank, total American household debt rose by $148 billion in the first quarter of 2023 to more than $17 trillion.

Within that total, credit card balances are topping $986 billion, a figure that is about the same as the end of 2022 and going against a normal trend. Credit card balances usually drop in the first quarter of the year.

In addition, mortgage balances are $121 billion higher, standing at $12 trillion at the end of March. Student loans are now up to $1.56 trillion. Auto loans are up to $1.6 trillion.

Some experts believe spending on credit cards is reaching the unsustainable point for many households and there are signs that more Americans are changing their habits in order to cope.

According to S&P Global Mobility, people are holding onto their cars longer as a way to take out fewer auto loans. The company says the average age of vehicles on the road now is 12-and-a-half years old, a new record.

Mortgage refinancing has also gone down since homeowners with lower rates don’t want to start paying 6%.

The same report by the Federal Reserve Bank also showed an increase in debt becoming delinquent.

If all this sounds depressing, there is help out there.

The Consumer Affairs website has a list of the best debt counseling companies out there. And BankRate.com has information on finding nonprofit debt consolidation and guidance.

These can be good options for those looking for ways to change their financial trajectory. Just watch out for scammers who ask for payment before they do anything to help you with your debt situation.