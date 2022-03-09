INDIANAPOLIS — Skyrocketing fuel prices and the high cost of fertilizer are creating a one-two punch for central Indiana farmers and landscapers right now. That means the price of goods and services could go up for consumers here locally.

Up to one-fifth of several major fertilizer components traded worldwide like nitrogen, potash, phosphorous and anhydrous ammonia come from Russia.

Russia is stopping those exports, causing a drop in supply and a spike in prices.

Chris Thomas, owner of Thomas Lawn and Landscape, has avoided passing along the rising cost of fertilizer to his customers. But he said “at some point, you have to say I’m sorry and you have to pass it on. You can’t consume everything.”

Tim Aldrich, a farmer in Johnson County, says he normally budgets $250,000 for fertilizer. He has about 1,000 acres of corn and soybeans. This year, he’s upping his budget to $500,000. He said that may not be enough for some. “Either guys aren’t going to be able to put fertilizer like they have, or they’re going to be forced to take out bigger operating loans.”

Aldrich believes with the increase in fertilizer and fuel, food prices are going to go up.

Companies are looking for savings where they can. Thomas is investing in electric and battery-powered equipment instead of gas. He says it will be a few years before going electric is cost-effective, but he believes it will eventually pay for itself.