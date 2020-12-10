How much plastic could you be eating?

What will you eat for breakfast this morning? Whether it is oatmeal or eggs, chances are there is plastic inside of it.

A new study found the average person swallows about five grams of plastic every week. That is equal to a credit card.

“When we talk about microplastics, we’re talking about things smaller than five millimeters in size. But plastic breaks down in the environment into smaller and smaller pieces,” said Dr. Malcolm Hudson of the University of Southampton.

Researchers said eventually we will reach levels where thresholds are exceeded and harmful effects reach the environment and potentially even us.

If you want to reduce your plastic exposure, experts recommend drinking tap water instead of bottled water, avoiding plastic containers and eating more fresh food.