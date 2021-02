How much snow? Here’s a look at totals in several Indiana cities

A Winter Storm socked central Indiana with several inches of snow–and one of the most frequent questions we’ve seen from viewers is, “How much did we get?”

We’ve compiled a list of Indiana counties in which snow totals were available. The information comes from the National Weather Service, which uses trained spotters, weather observers, NWS officials and even amateur radio operators to report snow totals.

The information does not include every Indiana county. The data below came from the National Weather Service’s 10:30 a.m. update. These are preliminary totals that are subject to change; some older and duplicate entries have been omitted for clarity.

Some of the largest totals reported so far include Franklin (11.8″) as well as Bargersville, Lafayette and Tipton (11″ reported in each location).

Bartholomew County

COLUMBUS 3.8 SW: 6.0 IN

HOPE 5.2 NW: 6.0 IN

2 NE COLUMBUS: 5.5 IN

Boone County

LEBANON 6 W: 9.2 IN

LEBANON 4.4 W: 9.2 IN

1.6 E JAMESTOWN: 8.8 IN

5 W LEBANON: 8.0 IN

5 NE ADVANCE: 8.0 IN

JAMESTOWN 1.6 E: 7.3 IN

Brown County

NASHVILLE 7.8 SE: 5.6 IN

2 ENE STONE HEAD: 4.8 IN

Carroll County

FLORA 0.3 S: 10.5 IN

FLORA: 9.0 IN

Clay County

2.7 SW POLAND: 8.7 IN

JASONVILLE 4.0 ENE: 8.0 IN

3 SSW POLAND: 8.0 IN

2.7 SW POLAND: 8.0 IN

POLAND: 8.0 IN

Clinton County

FRANKFORT: 5.0 IN

Daviess County

WASHINGTON 1.5 NW: 9.9 IN

2 NNW WASHINGTON: 8.7 IN

1 SSE WASHINGTON: 7.0 IN

WASHINGTON 3.3 SE: 6.2 IN

3 SE WASHINGTON: 5.0 IN

Decatur County

1 SE CLARKSBURG: 10.3 IN

1 NW LAKE SANTEE: 10.3 IN

GREENSBURG: 8.0 IN

Delaware County

SPRINGPORT 3.5 NE: 10.5 IN

YORKTOWN 1.2 NNW: 10.0 IN

2 ENE OAKVILLE: 9.5 IN

SPRINGPORT 3.5 NE: 9.5 IN

1 NNW YORKTOWN: 9.0 IN

MUNCIE 1.2 SE: 9.0 IN

1 ESE MUNCIE: 9.0 IN

1 WSW BALL STATE UNIVERSITY: 8.2 IN

Fountain County

COVINGTON: 10.0 IN

VEEDERSBURG: 9.0 IN

Greene County

BLOOMFIELD: 9.0 IN

SPRINGVILLE 6.0 W: 8.0 IN

1 N OWENSBURG: 7.0 IN

LINTON: 7.0 IN

LYONS: 6.5 IN

Hamilton County

CARMEL 1.5 W: 10.0 IN

FISHERS 3.0 NE: 9.9 IN

WESTFIELD 1.4 ESE: 9.5 IN

MCCORDSVILLE 2.6 NE: 9.3 IN

CARMEL 2.8 NE: 9.0 IN

3 NE FISHERS: 8.8 IN

NOBLESVILLE: 8.5 IN

WESTFIELD: 8.5 IN

CARMEL 1.5 W: 8.0 IN

2 W CARMEL: 8.0 IN

3 NE CARMEL:8.0 IN

CARMEL 2.8 NE: 8.0 IN

2 NW FISHERS: 8.0 IN

3 SW NOBLESVILLE: 8.0 IN

1 ESE WESTFIELD: 7.5 IN

WESTFIELD 1.4 ESE: 7.5 IN

SHERIDAN: 7.5 IN

3 SSW MORSE RESERVOIR: 7.4 IN

WESTFIELD: 7.0 IN

FISHERS 1.1 N: 6.8 IN

Hancock County

WILKINSON 4.1 W: 7.8 IN

4 W WILKINSON: 7.0 IN

1.2 SE GREENFIELD: 6.8 IN

1 SE GREENFIELD: 6.0 IN

2 W GREENFIELD: 6.0 IN

3 NE MCCORDSVILLE: 8.2 IN

MCCORDSVILLE 2.6 NE: 8.2 IN

Hendricks County

2 SSW AVON: 8.3 IN

2 NNW PLAINFIELD: 8.3 IN

BROWNSBURG 0.8 NNW: 8.0 IN

BROWNSBURG 4.6 S: 8.0 IN

2 ESE JAMESTOWN: 7.3 IN

Henry County

2.4 SW NEW CASTLE 9.9 IN

3 SW NEW CASTLE 9.0 IN

NEW CASTLE 3.2 W 8.5 IN

3 W NEW CASTLE 7.9 IN

2 NW STRAUGHN 7.5 IN

Howard County

KOKOMO 4.0 WNW: 9.1 IN

4 WNW KOKOMO: 7.5 IN

2 N RUSSIAVILLE: 7.0 IN

KOKOMO: 7.0 IN

Jackson County

BROWNSTOWN: 9.0 IN

Johnson County

1.8 SE FRANKLIN: 11.8 IN

BARGERSVILLE: 11.0 IN

2 SSE FRANKLIN: 10.8 IN

GREENWOOD 5.0 W: 10.5 IN

GREENWOOD 0.6 ESE: 10.0 IN

1 ESE GREENWOOD: 10.0 IN

GREENWOOD 2.6 W: 9.6 IN

5 W GREENWOOD: 9.5 IN

GREENWOOD 5.0 W: 9.5 IN

3 NNW BARGERSVILLE: 9.5 IN

FRANKLIN 1 W: 8.8 IN

2 W GREENWOOD: 8.4 IN

GREENWOOD 2.6 W: 8.4 IN

GREENWOOD: 8.0 IN

1 ENE WAVERLY: 8.0 IN

Knox County

OAKTOWN: 10.0 IN

2 ENE VINCENNES: 8.0 IN

VINCENNES 4 E: 6.9 IN

Lawrence County

4 E SILVERVILLE: 11.0 IN

BEDFORD 8.6 NNW: 6.5 IN

3 SSW HARRODSBURG: 6.5 IN

BEDFORD 6.5 SE: 6.0 IN

MITCHELL 4.1 E: 6.0 IN

2 NNE TUNNELTON: 5.0 IN

1.7 S AVOCA: 4.6 IN

1 ESE SPRING MILL STATE PARK: 4.5 IN

4 WSW OOLITIC: 4.5 IN

1 W OOLITIC: 4.0 IN

Madison County

ANDERSON 4.0 N 9.5 IN

2 N COUNTRY CLUB HEIGHTS 9.0 IN

2 N COUNTRY CLUB HEIGHTS 8.5 IN

ANDERSON 2.0 S 8.5 IN

ANDERSON 4.0 N 8.5 IN

ALEXANDRIA: 8.0 IN

Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS 9.8 WNW: 10.7 IN

INDIANAPOLIS 10.9 NW: 10.6 IN

1 ESE GEIST RESERVOIR: 10.0 IN

1 E WARREN PARK: 10.0 IN

INDIANAPOLIS 6.2 E: 10.0 IN

1 N CLERMONT: 9.7 IN

INDIANAPOLIS 6.7 N: 9.0 IN

SPEEDWAY: 8.9 IN

1 NW HOMECROFT: 8.4 IN

1 SE INDIANAPOLIS INTL AIRP: 8.1 IN

1 WNW BROAD RIPPLE: 8.1 IN

1 SW WARREN PARK: 7.6 IN

CASTLETON 2S: 7.2 IN

1 ENE NORA: 7.0 IN

BEECH GROVE: 6.8 IN

Martin County

LOOGOOTEE: 8.5 IN

Monroe County

1 S ELLETTSVILLE: 9.0 IN

ELLETTSVILLE 0.5 W: 8.5 IN

4 W UNIONVILLE: 7.5 IN

ELLETTSVILLE: 7.0 IN

1 N INDIANA UNIVERSITY: 6.5 IN

Montgomery County

CRAWFORDSVILLE: 9.0 IN

WAVELAND: 8.0 IN

Morgan County

MOORESVILLE 3.8 NE: 9.5 IN

MARTINSVILLE: 9.0 IN

1 ENE MOORESVILLE: 8.4 IN

BROOKLYN 0.5 ENE: 8.3 IN

MARTINSVILLE 2.3 SE: 7.6 IN

PARAGON 3.2 ENE: 7.0 IN

Owen County

SPENCER: 10.0 IN

5 S DEVORE: 8.0 IN

5 ESE FREEDOM: 7.0 IN

Parke County

ROCKVILLE 3.6 ENE: 8.0 IN

1 ESE CLINTON: 7.5 IN

1 E CLINTON: 7.5 IN

2 SW JUDSON: 7.0 IN

ROCKVILLE 3.6 ENE: 7.0 IN

BLOOMINGDALE 6.8 IN

3 WNW CECIL HARDEN LAKE 6.3 IN

Putnam County

CLOVERDALE 3.5 W: 6.9 IN

GREENCASTLE: 6.5 IN

3 W CLOVERDALE: 6.1 IN

CLOVERDALE 3.5 W: 6.1 IN

Randolph County

WINCHESTER 2.2 WSW: 7.8 IN

Rush County

0.8 SW RUSHVILLE: 9.5 IN

4 ENE MORRISTOWN: 8.5 IN

RUSHVILLE: 8.0 IN

1 S RUSHVILLE: 7.5 IN

0.8 SW RUSHVILLE: 7.5 IN

HOMER 0.4 NE: 7.4 IN

2 S ARLINGTON: 7.0 IN

Shelby County

FAIRLAND 0.9 SSW: 10.0 IN

2 SSW SHELBYVILLE: 9.6 IN

MORRISTOWN 3.8 ENE: 9.5 IN

MORRISTOWN: 8.1 IN

1 SW FAIRLAND: 8.0 IN

1 WSW MORRISTOWN: 7.8 IN

MORRISTOWN: 7.8 IN

1 SSW FLAT ROCK: 6.0 IN

Sullivan County

GRAYSVILLE 5 WNW: 10.0 IN

HYMERA 0.4 W: 6.8 IN

1 SW FARMERSBURG: 5.5 IN

Tippecanoe County

LAFAYETTE 5 S 11.0 IN

LAFAYETTE 2.2 S 9.0 IN

1 SE PURDUE UNIVERSITY 8.5 IN

WEST LAFAYETTE 8.0 IN

Tipton County

TIPTON 1.3 NW: 11.0 IN

5.1 SE GOLDSMITH: 8.5 IN

4 W ATLANTA: 8.5 IN

Vermillion County

CLINTON: 7.0 IN

0.7 SW GESSIE: 5.0 IN

Vigo County

TERRE HAUTE 6.5 N: 9.1 IN

1 SE TERRE HAUTE: 8.5 IN

1 NNW NORTH TERRE HAUTE: 7.8 IN

Warren County

3.0 E STATE LINE CITY: 10.0 IN