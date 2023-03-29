INDIANAPOLIS — Lights, camera, clean up! Picking up trash could land you a free movie night at Tibbs Drive-In Theatre in Indianapolis.

According to its social media, anyone who fills two full-size garbage bags with litter and makes a video showing the before, during and after of the cleanup area can get a free carload pass.

The video needs to be sent to tibbsdriveininc@gmail.com.

There is no limit on how many people can be in your carload, but Tibbs does ask you to limit one pass per household.

“Let’s take some pride in our beautiful city. And please think twice before you throw your trash out the window. It’s working against us all,” read a Facebook post by the drive-in.

Tibbs opened for its 2023 season on March 17. The drive-in theatre shows movies every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.