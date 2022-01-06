How police and fire will secure downtown Indy for College Football Playoff events

INDIANAPOLIS — Security ahead of the events surrounding the College Football Playoff National Championship game Monday night will be tight.

Thousands are expected to attend several free concerts on Monument Circle. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and the Indianapolis Fire Department say they’ve secured big events like this before but each one is unique.

“We are going to be having just a little bit of everything so we have to make sure that we are there to respond and make sure everyone has a good time,” said Commander Brian Mahone with IMPD.

IMPD will be setting up a Command Center to monitor traffic, crowds and weather.

“For this one the weather is a big part,” Commander Mahone said. “Lots of people outside, we want to make sure that people don’t fall into anything where they get any sort of weather conditions or weather illnesses.”

Plain clothes and uniformed IMPD officers will also be scattered throughout the city.

Officials have said securing Monument Circle is their biggest task. Metal detectors will be placed on the south end of the circle where concert-goers will enter. Crowd management will also be a top priority.

“We want to make sure that everyone is safe we want to make sure that there is no overcrowding more people are getting crashed or pushed into places that they don’t wanna go,” Fire Marshal Michael Beard said.

Officials said crowd management has become even more important following the deaths of eight people at the Astroworld festival in Houston.

“We want to make sure that there’s not too many people that if something happens and we need to evacuate that’s not possible,” Beard said. “We want to make sure it is possible.”

Beard said he and his team will be monitoring crowd sizes and determining occupancy on the circle and at surrounding events. He said occupancy will be determined once they see the final set up of the event.

“If we feel that it’s getting too dense or the occupancy is getting out of control then we have the capacity or the ability to shut down the event,” Beard said.

IMPD officials said they are not taking officers away from working other districts of the city but there will be a large presence downtown.

If you do plan on coming downtown this weekend officials said be prepared with a plan on where to park and also be ready for big crowds.