How spread of COVID-19 is affected by heat, wind

A new study finds the weather can have an impact on how the coronavirus spreads.

Teams of researchers found respiratory droplets containing the coronavirus can travel between eight and 13 feet even when there’s no wind blowing.

However, these droplets from people who cough or sneeze may evaporate faster with high temperatures and humidity.

Also, a new CDC report suggests more than half of Americans diagnosed with the coronavirus have no idea how they were infected.

They were also unable to identify another person with the disease whom they had close contact with.