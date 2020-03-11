How the coronavirus is impacting NCAA games coming to Indy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- In the coming weeks, Indianapolis will host several NCAA Basketball Championships including the regional round of men's March Madness. With these tournaments comes the potential spread of the coronavirus.

The competitions span three Indy arenas, with each one planning to attack the contagious illness. Last week, workers at Lucas Oil Stadium implemented extra cleaning processes. The Pacers are urging fans at Bankerslife Fieldhouse to refrain from personal contact, including high fives. The NCAA says they are talking with health officials and meeting with their COVID-19 advisory panel before making any decisions. Right now, all events are going on as planned.

“We just came up today, it's a nice short drive to show support for the team," says Liz Hart who is cheering on Northern Kentucky University in the Horizon League Men's Basketball Championship game, “Continue to wash our hands and follow the CDC rules.”

In Ohio, Governor Mike DeWine is calling for all indoor sporting events in the state to only allow the players, parents, and officials to be at the games. Cleveland hosts two rounds of the NCAA tournament.