INDIANAPOLIS — Before you throw that junk mail in the trash, make sure you’re not actually getting charged for it.

The Federal Trade Commission is warning that more people are being charged for subscriptions they never ordered in the first place.

When people contact magazines, for example, to correct the error, they are told they have to talk to a different company that manages the subscription. Some people are also getting “error” messages when they try to cancel online.

Right now, the FTC is working on new rules to make it easier to cancel subscriptions, free trials, auto-renewals and negative option subscriptions. You can read about those efforts here.

In the meantime, the FTC said people should never have to pay for something they didn’t order and that it’s illegal for a company to send something that wasn’t asked for and then demand money or charge you automatically.

If you find this is happening, contact the company that runs the subscription you want to cancel and follow any instructions they provide in order to do that. If the magazine is directing you to a different company, they may be doing you a favor, because that may be who you need to talk to about the subscription.

Keep an eye on your bank and credit card activity. If you cancel the subscription and they continue to charge you, you can file a dispute or a “charge back.” Your bank or credit card company will have instructions for that process on its website.

It’s also a good idea to follow up with a letter to your bank or credit card company at the address listed for disputes or mistakes. The FTC has provided some help with that.

The agency has a sample letter you can download from their website and fill in with your own information. You’ll find that linked here.

Anyone who has been charged for a subscription they didn’t agree to can report it to the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov and the Indiana Attorney General’s office.