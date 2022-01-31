How to get free access to video courses on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County residents looking to bolster their professional skills can now access professional courses for free.

The Indianapolis Public Library announced Monday that patrons can now access free video courses from LinkedIn Learning. This platform offers access to more than 16,000 courses taught by industry experts.

“LinkedIn Learning provides high-quality courses that help entrepreneurs, job seekers, and lifelong learners achieve their goals,” said IndyPL Director of Collections Management Deb Lambert.”It’s a great way for patrons to boost their resume or learn a new personal or professional skill.”

Cardholders can learn marketing, photography, how to write a resume, or take a course on a specific program, such as Microsoft Excel or Adobe Photoshop. Typically, LinkedIn Learning costs individuals from $19.99 to $29.99 per month. By using their IndyPL library card, cardholders can access it for free.

“It’s a great way to enhance your professional skills for free,” said John Helling, IndyPL interim CEO. “As online learning becomes one of the most popular ways to advance a career, we are happy to play a role in the personal and career development of our community.”

Individuals need a library card to use LinkedIn Learning, which can be obtained at any branch location or at indypl.org. A LinkedIn account is not required. Get started at indypl.org/linkedin.