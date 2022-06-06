LEXINGTON, Ky. — J.M. Smucker Company is working to simplify the process of getting a replacement after recalling select products due to a salmonella outbreak.

The company recalled several products due to a salmonella outbreak investigation linked to the company’s Lexington, Kentucky plant.

On the company’s Jif website, the company said they are trying to expedite support due to a high volume of calls about the recall. The company made a form where people can provide their contact information and product information for reimbursement.

To get reimbursed, people should have their product in hand to help them fill out the form. People can add up to five products per submission of the form.

The first seven digits of the product code range for the impacted products are 1274425 – 2140425. The recalled products include:

The company says after submitting the recall form, people should dispose of their Jif peanut butter product. After reviewing the claim, they will send coupons for replacement products for any items covered by the recall.

Several associated recalls have been initiated as a result of the outbreak investigation. The FDA said the recalls are being conducted by companies that further processed the peanut butter by using it as an ingredient in new products or by repackaging it.

