How to get free tax filing help in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — People in central Indiana can get some free help filing their taxes starting Monday.

Volunteers from Indy Free Tax Prep are offering their services to people living in Marion, Hendricks, Boone, and Morgan Counties. The volunteers won’t charge the service fee that is normally associated with having someone prepare tax documents.

“For all of those who are overwhelmed at this time of year, each year, by forms, deductions, qualifications; well, I want you to know, you’re in good company. Even Albert Einstein once complained, ‘The hardest thing1 in the world to understand is income taxes,'” said Mayor Joe Hogsett. “He speaks for all of us in no small measure, and that’s why we’re all here today: to make this all a little bit easier.”

Purdue University experts will be on hand to provide financial education and asset-building programs. The United Way is sponsoring the program along with the City of Indianapolis, Indy Public Libraries and the IRS.

The tax filing help is taking place at several locations, including community centers, senior centers and public libraries. John Helling, Interim CEO of Indianapolis Public Library says this program helps their mission to serve the community.

“Libraries serve so many vital functions and roles in the community, and this program fits perfectly in our mission to be a hub of free information, programs, [and] resources for every person in our surrounding neighborhoods,” said Helling.

The assistance is available for families that made less than $66,000 in 2021. The following locations are participating in the program:

Boone County

Lebanon Public Library

104 E. Washington St. Lebanon, IN 46052

February 19 – April 4

Email Rick at BooneCountyVITA@comcast.net

Hendricks County

Family Promise

238 N. Vine St. Plainfield, IN 46168

Select Fridays from 10am – 2:30pm

To schedule, please visit https://FreeTax.as.me/ or call 317-344-9849

Brownsburg Public Library

450 S. Jefferson St. Brownsburg, IN 46112

Select Saturdays from 10am – 2:30pm

To schedule, please visit https://FreeTax.as.me/ or call 317-344-9849

Hendricks County Senior Center

1201 Sycamore Ln. Danville, IN 46122

Select Saturdays from 10am – 2:30pm

To schedule, please visit https://FreeTax.as.me/ or call 317-344-9849

Family Promise

725 S Green St. Brownsburg, IN 46112

Select Fridays from 10am – 2:30pm

To schedule, please visit https://FreeTax.as.me/ or call 317-344-9849

Marion County

** Denotes Spanish interpretation services

Fay Biccard Glick

2990 Westlane Rd. Indianapolis, IN 46268

Select dates. Contact for more information.

Email Felicia Hodges at fhodges@fbgncenter.org

AMVETS Post 99

2822 Lafayette Rd. Indianapolis, IN 46022

Select dates Jan 24 – March 26

317-456-2816

Oasis Christian Development Co.

1701 E. 25th St. Indianapolis, IN 46218

Select dates. Contact for more information.

Email Gina Lewis at ginalaoasiscdc@gmail.com

John H. Boner Community Center

2236 E. 10th St. Indianapolis, IN 46201

Select dates Jan 26 – April 18

317-435-8458 (ask for Carla James)

38th Street Library **

5420 E 38th St. Indianapolis, IN 46218

February 1 – April 11

Email Joseph Phillips at joephil1952@att.net

Southeast Community Services

901 South Shelby St. Indianapolis, IN 46203

February 1 – March 15

317-510-0213 (ask for Shaunteka Campbell)

Morgan County

First Christian Church of Martinsville

89 S. Main St. Martinsville, IN 46151

Select Mondays from 10am – 2:30pm

To schedule please visit https://FreeTax.as.me/ or call 317-344-9849