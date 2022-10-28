Many kids will be out trick or treating this weekend and while it can be fun, it can also be overwhelming for a child with a sensory disorder such as autism.

About one in every 50 children are diagnosed with autism and for children with this sensory disorder, Halloween can be scary.

“Not everyone is into Halloween, and that’s okay,” said Beth Roudebush, with Hopebridge Autism Therapy Center.

The loud decorations, uncomfortable costumes, and groups of people running around can be a lot for them to handle so we’re offering some tips on making trick or treating a little sweeter.

“Just meet your child where they’re at and make the best of it,” Roudebush said.

Roudebush says it starts with preparing your child ahead of time for what Halloween will be like: such as the doorbell ringing constantly, people walking in groups and walking up driveways you might be unfamiliar with.

Practice trick or treating around your home or even do that instead of going around the neighborhood.

Make sure to pick out costumes that are comfortable and don’t scratch, skipping things like masks, wigs and heavy makeup.

“Halloween can be a little bit overwhelming,” Roudebush said. “First and foremost, it’s a change of routine. Most individuals on the autism spectrum really like consistency. That can be different, on a Monday, that we’re not used to doing.”

If you notice a child has a blue or teal bucket, it has a special meaning. The blue bucket symbolizes a child is autistic and might not speak to you as you hand them a piece of candy. A teal bucket tells people that a child has a food allergy and may be sensitive to certain foods or candies.