INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis officials are raising awareness about sexual dating violence involving Hoosier teens.

The city estimates that 10 percent of Indiana high schoolers experience physical violence from someone they’re in a close relationship with. This ranks Indiana 3rd highest among 30 states for sexual dating violence.

This type of violence happens between two people in a close relationship and includes some combination of physical, emotional, sexual, technological abuse and stalking.

Forms of Teen Dating Violence: Physical Physical forms of abuse may include hitting, punching, pinching, pushing, shoving, grabbing, slapping, kicking, choking, pulling hair, biting, throwing things, or arm twisting. Emotional Emotional abuse involves the intentional infliction of emotional distress by threat, coercion or humiliation. Behaviors may include put-downs; name calling; intense jealousy; controlling activities, appearance or friendships; social sabotage; making threats to harm one’s dating partner or oneself. Sexual Sexual abuse encompasses any unwanted sexual contact; it may occur between intimates, acquaintances or strangers. Behaviors range from unwanted touching through forced sex and may include behaviors like reproductive control and birth control sabotage. Technological Technological abuse includes behaviors enacted online, through tracking technologies, or through cellphones that are intended to harm, intimidate, monitor, coerce or control their target. Technological abuse can include, but is not limited to, repeated calls or text messages; non-consensual access to email or social networking sites; creating a false social media site, or impersonating the target on social media; texts or phone call logs; pressuring for, or disseminating private or embarrassing pictures, videos, or other personal information. Stalking Stalking involves a repeat pattern of harassing or threatening tactics that are unwanted and cause the target of these behaviors to feel unsafe or afraid. Behaviors may include following,

"A lot of it, whether it's from the household, whether it's from social media, or from the television, it could be something that's seen as love and as control. We want to make sure the teens in Indiana and in Indianapolis understand and can recognize the signs, as well as the controlling patterns that come with teen dating abuse," said Danyette Smith, director of domestic violence programming for the Indy Public Safety Foundation.

The city says dating violence is often a risk factor to future victims and perpetrators of domestic violence and other types of violence. Experts agree that it is critical to have conversations about what constitutes an abusive relationship early and often.

"It's super important for parents to start talking to their kids about healthy versus unhealthy relationships," said Smith. "That way, once they start dating, they can recognize it. But also, the parents are able to recognize it as well."

City officials recommend any person who believes they may be in a violent relationship to speak with someone they trust.

"They definitely can go to someone that they trust and that they can talk to, whether that is their parent, whether that is a school teacher, a counselor, a coach, or someone at church. But they definitely want to talk to somebody and make them aware of what they're going through," said Smith.

There is a national hotline available as well. The number is 866-331-9474. People can also text the words "Love Is" to 22522 or visit loveisrespect.org.