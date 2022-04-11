INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana saw the first of potentially several severe thunderstorms for the week Monday. The Indiana Department of Public Works urges people to be prepared for more severe weather.

The National Weather Service says numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms are expected Monday into the night. This may include isolated severe storms with damaging winds. More storms are possible through Wednesday evening, including the potential for damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes.

Having a plan is always important; before, during, and after a disaster.

The DPW said with heavy winds and rains people may experience high water on roads, downed tree limbs, or malfunctioning traffic signals. If they do, the department says people should call 317-327-4622.

Additionally, the Office of Public Health and Safety provides the following weather safety and preparedness tips to keep residents safe:

Stay away from downed power lines and trees and report them immediately. Report fallen power lines and power outages to AES at 317-261-8111.

Secure any outside furniture to minimize any property damage from high winds.

If a tornado warning is issued, find shelter immediately. Stay away from windows, doors, and outside walls. If driving, do not stop under an overpass or bridge. A low, flat location is safer.

When thunder roars, go indoors. A sturdy building is the safest place to be during a thunderstorm.

People can download the FOX59 Weather App to keep up-to-date on the weather.

Download the Weather Authority App for iPhone

Download the Weather Authority App for Android