How to prevent mosquito bites this summer

The summer weather is bringing back mosquitoes and the threat of possible West Nile virus.

The Saint Joseph County Health Department identified a pool of West Nile positive mosquitoes in Mishawaka. This is the second Indiana county where the virus-carrying insects have been found.

While there have been no reported human cases this year, health experts are urging Hoosiers to take steps to protect themselves.

Avoiding the outdoors during prime mosquito time. That’s from dusk to dawn.

Make sure to use an EPA-registered insect repellant containing DEET.

Cover any exposed skin with sleeves, pants, and a hat.

Reduce mosquito breeding grounds by removing yard items that can hold water or emptying the standing water.