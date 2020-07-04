How to prevent mosquito bites this summer

The summer weather is bringing back mosquitoes and the threat of possible West Nile virus.
The Saint Joseph County Health Department identified a pool of West Nile positive mosquitoes in Mishawaka. This is the second Indiana county where the virus-carrying insects have been found.
While there have been no reported human cases this year, health experts are urging Hoosiers to take steps to protect themselves.
- Avoiding the outdoors during prime mosquito time. That’s from dusk to dawn.
- Make sure to use an EPA-registered insect repellant containing DEET.
- Cover any exposed skin with sleeves, pants, and a hat.
- Reduce mosquito breeding grounds by removing yard items that can hold water or emptying the standing water.