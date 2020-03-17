How to protect your mental health during the coronavirus outbreak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — This is an uncharted, stressful time for everyone—coronavirus guidelines, the number of cases, and closures are constantly changing.

“I think it’s important that we’re informed but that we remain calm,” says Kimble Richardson, a licensed mental health counselor with Community Health Network.

Staying informed and staying calm can be a challenge, especially with so many unknowns during this pandemic.

“When we see other people being anxious, we can become anxious just by watching,” Richardson said.

So many people will spend way more time at home. Richardson wants people to keep in contact with others, just do so virtually. Also, adding structure to your day could help your mindset.

“I think having a schedule is really important, and I think your routine may be a little different, but this is a time to make a new routine,” Richardson said.

Kids and adults can benefit from having a daily schedule put in place. Experts advise parents to have a talk with your kids. Allow kids to ask questions. If you don’t know the answer, that’s ok. Look up the answer together or tell them you’ll figure it out and let them know. Just make sure you follow through and actually give them an answer.

“If you’re calm, your kids are generally calm. When you’re uptight and anxious, they will be that way too,” Richardson said.

Even taking steps and practicing calm breathing techniques could be beneficial in a stressful situation. Anyone with a previous mental health issue could be even more vulnerable.

“This is your time to really, really check on people that you’re concerned about and who may not have another outlet,” Richardson said.

Noblesville Schools sent out a note to parents explaining they’ll have school counselor and social workers available to provide social, emotional, and basic need support during this time.